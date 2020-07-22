Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $207.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

