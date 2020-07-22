SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 99.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of EWA opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

