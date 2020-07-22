Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WBA opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.