Empirical Finance LLC Buys Shares of 5,736 Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 17.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 15.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 56.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Metlife by 56.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

