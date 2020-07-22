Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $187.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.