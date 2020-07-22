13,189 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 65.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CONE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONE opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

