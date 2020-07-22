Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

