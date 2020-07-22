Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.00 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BYND. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,922 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,520. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

