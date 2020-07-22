Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 469,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 25,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Shares of AVGO opened at $314.34 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

