DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

