Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,620 Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $6,341,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

In other news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

