Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $378,000 in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.81.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

