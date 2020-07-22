Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,739 Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,607,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after acquiring an additional 802,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISBC. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.