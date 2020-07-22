Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,908 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stag Industrial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

STAG opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

