Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Decreased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 57.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,974,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,001.47.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,164.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,176.64. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,061.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $885.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total transaction of $4,987,402.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,412,683.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,403. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

