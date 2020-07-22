Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $6,829,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,942,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $399,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $226.83 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $230.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

