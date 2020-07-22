Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,969 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $280,552,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,596,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.69.

NYSE:FNV opened at $155.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 162.15, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

