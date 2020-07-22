Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,636,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

