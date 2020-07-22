SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,209 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 359,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,947,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,651,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $20,735,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

