SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 30,510 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

