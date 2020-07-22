Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 3,416.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Legg Mason worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,248,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,470,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,040,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,530,000 after buying an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 21,888.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,363,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,595,000 after buying an additional 1,357,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of LM opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $11,171,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,247 shares in the company, valued at $40,644,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,973,296 shares of company stock worth $98,505,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.