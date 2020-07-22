Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,606 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,223,000 after buying an additional 347,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $407,296,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $790,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,923,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,238,180 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

