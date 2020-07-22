Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its holdings in Baxter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after buying an additional 386,934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1,338.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

