HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 856.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 762,252 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.