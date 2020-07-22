Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $80,279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 839,700 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $11,792,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,320,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,949,000 after purchasing an additional 491,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

In other news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.