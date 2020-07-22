Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 466.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $180.68 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.