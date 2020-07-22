SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 672.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 206,331 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of KBR worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

