SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 62,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock valued at $36,091,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.