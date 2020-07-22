Empirical Finance LLC Buys New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,275. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

NYSE GIS opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

