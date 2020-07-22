5,466 Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

EBAY stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

