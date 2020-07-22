Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,458 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 554.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

