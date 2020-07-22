Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1,363.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,161,000 after acquiring an additional 388,054 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.52.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.