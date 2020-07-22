Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 244,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $859.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

