Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,365 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.7% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Comcast by 26.8% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.