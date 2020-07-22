Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

