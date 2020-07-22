Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,519 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

