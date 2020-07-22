Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after acquiring an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Entergy stock opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

