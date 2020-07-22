Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $444.28 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.