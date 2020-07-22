Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,421 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



