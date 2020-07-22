Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth about $33,737,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 52.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth about $8,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. Guggenheim upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.42.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $79,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total value of $840,206.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

