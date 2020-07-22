Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 8,403 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kimco Realty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 79,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.