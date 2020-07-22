Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,390,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,552,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,058,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 240,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,757,000 after acquiring an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 90,682 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC opened at $157.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.