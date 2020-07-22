Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

ITW stock opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

