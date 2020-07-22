Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after buying an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 789,089 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,679,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,580,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,185,000 after buying an additional 299,283 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

