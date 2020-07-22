Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,518 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Square by 766.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Square by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 201.57 and a beta of 2.69. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

