Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,226 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,020 shares of company stock worth $10,111,965. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

