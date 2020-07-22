Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $638.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $617.50 and a 200 day moving average of $503.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.50, for a total transaction of $370,849.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,582 shares of company stock worth $119,765,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

