Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 199,195 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,677,000 after purchasing an additional 101,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

