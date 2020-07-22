Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,457,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after acquiring an additional 985,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

