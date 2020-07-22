Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $584,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $271,810,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323,287 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 712,000 shares of company stock worth $21,851,520 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.